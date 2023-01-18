How Bruins Players Reacted To Pavel Zacha’s Contract Extension

Pavel Zacha took a risk by signing a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins after getting traded by the New Jersey Devils.

And Zacha proved to the organization and to his teammates that he could excel in Boston with his risk turning into a reward of a four-year contract extension, which the Bruins announced this past Saturday, that carries an annual cap hit of $4.75 million.

“I think he took the one-year deal and wanted to make a name for himself in this locker room, and he’s definitely done that,” Patrice Bergeron told reporters soon after the news of the extension broke. “It’s well deserved and we’re happy to have him.”

Bergeron’s endorsement of Zacha certainly carries significant weight. The Bruins captain has seen the 25-year-old make a difference offensively with his heady play. After notching three points in Boston’s drubbing of the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Zacha is up to seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points this season.

“I think he’s brought smarts, really,” Bergeron said. “He’s always well positioned on both sides of the ice, away from the puck. I think a lot people pay attention to goals and points and whatnot, but I think he’s all about details. That’s what he is. He’s a very smart player that deserves every recognition that he’s getting and he should be getting more actually for what he brings to this team. Great to see him staying for another four years.”

Bergeron wasn’t the only player on the Bruins excited to see Zacha land a long-term deal. Charlie Coyle also thought the extension for Zacha was well-deserved, and Coyle is grateful he no longer has to go up against the Czech Republic native, at least for the next few seasons.

“He’s not a guy who’s going to be talking about (the contract) a lot. So, he just keeps his head down and works,” Coyle said. “… He’s just such a great player and I’ve always loved him. Like the way he plays. I’ve worked out with him over the years in the summer time, so I’ve gotten to know him. It seemed like whenever we played against him he always torched us. It seemed like he’s always on the scoresheet. So, it’s nice to have him here.