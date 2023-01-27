How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Plans To Bounce Back After Abysmal Moment

A short-term memory will serve Jaylen Brown well after the Boston Celtics fell in overtime to the New York Knicks, 120-117, on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Brown faltered severely in one of the biggest moments of the game, front-rimming two free throws with 7.6 seconds left in the extra frame that would have put the Celtics in front if he got both attempts to drop.

It was a sizable gaffe from one part of Boston’s star duo and after failing in the spotlight, he remained there because of his shortcoming.

But in an effort to bounce back following the calamitous moment, Brown looks to put what happened in the past while not running from the scrutiny, either.

“I think for your own sanity, you just let it go,” Brown told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “You come out, you keep playing basketball and you come out and be a better version of yourself. I love this game, and I love the highs and lows that comes with it. So, you don’t shy away from it. You take it, you wear it and you be better on the next one.”

It’s reasonable to be concerned about the psychological impact this could have on Brown, who finished with 22 points on an inefficient 8-for-22 shooting from the field. A moment like this has the ability to crawl in the head of even the best players on the court.

The words of encouragement from Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla should help, but will be it enough?