How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Fared In NBA All-Star Fan Vote

The first run of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star game was released Thursday, and the Boston Celtics came away with modest results.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the way in the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively, each earning over two million votes.
Stephen Curry led Western Conference guards in voting despite only playing in 26 games as of Thursday’s voting result, and Durant’s Brooklyn Nets teammate led the way for guards in the Eastern Conference.
Jayson Tatum had the most votes out of any Celtics player with 2,178,330, which was good for fourth among all forwards in the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown took in 1,032,522 votes, which also earned him fourth for guards.
The Celtics are despite Boston being the best team in the NBA at 26-12 heading into Thursday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
There still are media votes and player votes to consider, but Tatum and Brown would not be starters based off the results of the fan vote.
There are some franchises who elicit more passion out of their fans than others, and that was on display in the first run of fan voting for the All-Star game.
Derrick Rose took ninth among guards in the Eastern Conference despite averaging 12.9 minutes in 26 games with the New York Knicks.
The Los Angeles Lakers are a disappointing 17-21 as of Thursday, but Austin Reaves snuck in and made ninth in Western Conference guard voting.
The fans can have wild opinions, and it appears Tatum and Brown will have to rely on media members and their peers if they want to be named All-Star starters.