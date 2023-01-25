How Greg Olsen Is Dealing With Tom Brady, FOX Sports Uncertainty

Like so many other coaching and starting quarterback positions around the NFL, Greg Olsen’s job might depend on the ensuing decision from current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady.

Should the 45-year-old Brady opt to retire rather than give it a go for his 24th NFL campaign, Olsen could lose his current role as the top color analyst for FOX Sports alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Brady, after all, agreed to a reported 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX last summer to become the network’s No. 1 analyst. He likely would replace Olsen on the FOX Sports hierarchy and perhaps cause Olsen to be demoted, unless the network opts for a three-man booth.

Olsen has held the position alongside Burkhardt for the past two seasons.

“Listen, if (Tom) Brady ends up retiring and coming ? and that’s how everything unfolds, it sucks,” Olsen told ESPN’s “The Waddle and Silvy” radio show, per Sports Illustrated. “But at the end of the day, I’m a big boy. I know what I signed up for. I took a chance on myself. I rolled the dice. Let’s see how it plays out.”

Olsen, however, is approaching his still-present opportunity much like the competitive Brady would. Olsen expressed how his main objective now is to make the decision as difficult as possible on the network.

“Fine. Bench me. But I’m gonna make it hard as (expletive) for you to bench me,” Olsen told Jimmy Traina last month on the SI Media podcast, per Sports Illustrated.

Olsen has impressed in the booth this postseason with media members and NFL fans taking notice.