How Ja Morant’s Father Addressed Bizarre Shannon Sharpe Confrontation

In a bizarre situation that only would happen in Hollywood, well-known LeBron James fan and FOX Sports host Shannon Sharpe was involved in a dispute with Grizzlies star Ja Morant, along with a few of Morant’s Memphis teammates and even Morant’s father.

… Yes, seriously.

Tee Morant and the Grizzlies players ultimately needed to be separated from Sharpe by security at Crypto.com Arena and NBA officials on Friday night. Sharpe told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that “it all started” with Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, who Sharpe criticized for being “too small” to guard James.

Following the incident, Tee Morant told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that he and Sharp “are good” and that he had “nothing but love for (Sharpe).”

According to McMenamin, Tee Morant added: “Shannon didn’t do anything. Hey, he was doing like we do in South Carolina. We talk our (expletive). ? South Carolina, stand up!”

ESPN also tweeted a video of both Tee Morant and Sharpe embracing and shaking hands later in the game.

It's all love between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant.

It nevertheless marked a very strange day for Sharpe, the Grizzlies and the NBA.