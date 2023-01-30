How Jayson Tatum Replied To LeBron James On His ‘Good Block’

LeBron James wasn’t over the blown call from the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday and made sure Jayson Tatum knew about it.

Boston beat Los Angeles, 125-121, in overtime at TD Garden to snap its three-game losing skid. The C’s were fortunate the referees did not call a foul on Tatum when LeBron James attempted a game-winning layup in the final seconds of the contest.

The Lakers superstar was irate over a lack of a whistle, and his teammate Patrick Beverley went viral after he grabbed a camera in an attempt to show the refs the foul. But the veteran guard received a technical foul for his efforts.

Jaylen Brown and Malcom Brogdon stepped up for the Celtics in overtime, but Los Angeles was not over a mistake the officials admitted they made after the game.

James could not believe a whistle was not blown, but Anthony Davis went further and believe the Lakers were “cheated.” Tatum played coy and said the last two minutes of the game and the overtime period were a “blur.”

Things kept going on Instagram a day later. James tagged Tatum in an Instagram story and wrote “good block” with a series of emojis to denote his sarcasm.

“Last night was a blur,” the Celtics star said back in his Instagram story. “Good game champ.”