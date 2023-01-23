How Josh Allen Explained Stefon Diggs’ Rant During Bills-Bengals

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs showcased his frustration both during and after Buffalo’s season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Diggs initially was shown on Sunday’s CBS broadcast raising his arms in what seemed to be a rant directed at Bills quarterback Josh Allen. And following the in-game outburst, Diggs reportedly tried to leave the Buffalo locker room before coaches could even address the team. Diggs reportedly returned to the locker room for Sean McDermott’s postgame speech.

Following Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat at Highmark Stadium, Allen was asked about Diggs’ emotion and what the wideout shared.

“He’s a fiery competitor. He wants the ball,” Allen told reporters, per the team. “And whatever it was that we couldn’t get him the ball tonight, we’re going to have to learn from.”

Diggs was targeted 10 times in the contest but finished with just four catches for 35 yards. It marked only the third time this season that he finished with less than 48 yards receiving.

Allen, however, firmly stated that he had no problem with the play-calling of Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“I’m never going to question a call,” Allen said.