How Kiké Hernández Feels About Becoming Red Sox Shortstop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Kiké Hernández can’t help but see the irony in all of it.

When the Boston Red Sox initially signed Hernández prior to the 2021 season, he thought he was coming on board to play second base. That didn’t happen with Hernández winding up manning center field.

Hernández thought that would be his position again this upcoming season, but after the departure of Xander Bogaerts and injury to Trevor Story, the versatile defender is on the move once again.

The plan is for Hernández to now become the every day shortstop for the Red Sox, and it’s an opportunity that is thrilling for him after years of bouncing around the diamond.

“I feel really excited. I feel great about it,” Hernández said during Red Sox Winter Weekend on Saturday at MassMutual Center. “I’ve mentioned it before, kind of been waiting my whole life to be able to play short at the major league level on a daily basis. Grew up playing the position. My favorite position to play.”

After nine seasons in the major leagues, with a majority of that time spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hernández has played only 100 career games at shortstop.

At 31, Hernández feels he doesn’t have to prepare any differently from a physical standpoint for the positional change and believes his 5-foot-11, 190-pound frame can withstand the wear and tear of suiting up at shortstop.