How Much FTX Shares Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Had Prior To Collapse

The collapse of FTX reportedly led to massive losses for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The crypto exchange released a list of its top equity holders Monday as part of its bankruptcy process. It detailed how many investors were set to lose millions due to the downfall of the company and its co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

The document showed Brady, who was a brand ambassador for FTX and appeared in a commercial for the company, owned over 1.1 million common shares of FTX, per Matthew Fox of Market Insider on Tuesday. Bündchen, the 45-year-old’s ex-wife, owned under 700,000 common shares of FTX. The former couple deleted the tweet of a commercial they appeared in together promoting the crypto exchange.

Brady’s shares would have been worth about $45 million in November, and Bündchen’s shares were worth about $25 million, according to Chase Peterson-Withorn of Forbes,

Kraft, through KPC Venture Capital, owned 110,000 Series B preferred shares of FTX Trading, as well as 479,000 common shares and about 44,000 Series A preferred shares of West Realm Shires, the company that controls FTX’s U.S. exchange.

The shares are expected to be worthless.

FTX co-founder and former CEO Bankman-Fried was arrested in December and charged with wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. FTX received $1.8 billion in investments since 2019, but the SEC argued “Bankman-Fried orchestrated a years-long fraud.”