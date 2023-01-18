How Patriots Reportedly Feel About Adding Elite WR This Offseason

The Patriots still need a true No. 1 receiver. We know it, you know it, virtually everyone knows it.

But how do the Patriots actually feel about it?

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan on Wednesday offered insight into New England’s thinking. Callahan revealed that some — but not all — people with the Patriots believe the team needs to upgrade at wideout.

“The Patriots are split internally on whether to upgrade their WR talent,” Callahan tweeted. “But if they acquire a veteran No. 1 receiver this offseason, it will be via trade.”

While New England’s receiving corps featured more talent this season than in previous campaigns, the group enters the offseason loaded with question marks.

Jakobi Meyers: free agent (wants to return).

Nelson Agholor: free agent (probably gone).

Kendrick Bourne: featured in trade rumors; was benched after reported coaching dispute.

DeVante Parker: difference-maker but has durability concerns.

Tyquan Thornton: flashed at times as a rookie but is a total unknown.

As Callahan alluded to, the Patriots’ only option for adding a top receiver this offseason probably will be via trade. Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins is someone who would make a lot of sense for the Patriots and reportedly could be traded during the offseason.