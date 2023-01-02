How Raiders’ Jarrett Stidham Felt About First Career Start

Jarrett Stidham took the field as a starting quarterback in the NFL for the first time Sunday, putting together a surprisingly-competent performance for the Las Vegas Raiders despite their loss.

It was the first start in Stidham’s four-year career, with Las Vegas benching starter Derek Carr in an apparent effort to protect his trade value earlier in the week. The 26-year-old veteran impressed, completing 23-of-34 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns — leading a game-tying drive in the final two minutes against one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Unfortunately for Stidham, the good times ended there. After throwing an interception early in the fourth quarter, he threw a second in overtime to set the San Francisco 49ers up for a game-winning field goal.

The former New England Patriots backup spoke about his performance after the game, drawing few positives from the performance.

“The ball is in my hands every play,” Stidham said, per team-provided video. “I’m the only one that gets to touch it every play. Unfortunately there were two interceptions in the game and probably some things I definitely could have done better to win. Obviously, we’re going to look at the film tomorrow morning and see what I could have done better.