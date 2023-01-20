How Truly Legitimate Is Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator Search?

When the Patriots last week announced plans to interview offensive coordinators, many fans rejoiced while expressing one concern: Would Bill Belichick break custom and explore external options, or would he just interview his buddies before settling on an obvious, in-the-family choice, like Bill O’Brien?

Well, through Thursday, the New England conducted or set up interviews with five candidates, including three seemingly outside-the-box options with no prior history of coaching with the Patriots. So, it appeared as if Belichick actually might be willing to try something different.

However, the more you look at it, it’s hard to argue that anything really has changed.

O’Brien, Nick Caley, Keenan McCardell, Shawn Jefferson and Adrian Klemm all have established connections with the Patriots, either as former players, ex-coaches or current members of New England’s coaching staff. And the coaching search reportedly could end Friday, so the entire candidate pool might wind up being full of either immediate or extended Patriots family members.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran on Thursday wondered whether Belichick might simply be doing solids for people whom he respects in an attempt to raise their profiles.

“Yeah, Keenan McCardell played for Bill in Cleveland,” Curran said during the latest “Boston Sports Tonight” episode. “Adrian Klemm played for Bill here. Bill coached Shawn Jefferson briefly in 1996. Nick Caley, they bring him in. Is it just a favor-giving exercise to guys you know? Or are we doing a full and exhaustive search?

” … There’s always an ulterior motive, which is something else this team needs to clean up, too.”