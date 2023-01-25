Hunter Renfrow Rumors: Should Patriots Pursue Trade For Raiders Receiver?

Many Patriots fans want New England to add a truly elite wideout this offseason, like DeAndre Hopkins. And that makes sense, as the Patriots’ offense really could use a game-changing weapon.

But could a deal for a traditional slot receiver be more realistic?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler dropped a bit of a stunner on Tuesday, reporting the Raiders could make big changes during the offseason with receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller potentially being available in trades. Both players are coming off disappointing, injury-plagued seasons.

“Meanwhile in Vegas, I’ve talked to a few people around the league who expect coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler to continue aggressively tweaking the roster,” Fowler wrote. “McDaniels is big on ‘culture fits’ and will want his own guys. Teams will be keeping an eye on tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in that process.”

It’s unclear why McDaniels and Ziegler would or wouldn’t consider Renfrow and Waller good fits for the culture in Vegas. Neither player has created any worrisome controversy, outside of Waller lobbying for a contract extension last offseason.

And while New England’s financial commitment to Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith likely precludes them from a trade for Waller, who’s both expensive and injury-prone, a deal for Renfrow would make a lot of sense.

The Clemson product was penciled in as a likely Patriots pick ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft due to his similar skill set and play style to former New England slot receivers Julian Edelman and Wes Welker. But Renfrow wound up going to the Raiders in the fifth round and since has become one of the best slot weapons in the NFL.