Ian Rapoport Identifies Potential Landing Spot For Tom Brady

Tom Brady still has another NFL playoffs appearance ahead of him, but the football world seemingly is more concerned about where the star quarterback will play next season.

Brady’s future was on Pat McAfee’s mind Wednesday when the NFL punter-turned-media superstar chopped it up with Ian Rapoport. McAfee jokingly determined Brady was bound for Las Vegas, to which the NFL insider labeled the Raiders as “one of the possibilities.”

If the Silver and Black do, indeed, plan on making a run at Brady, it shouldn’t surprise anyone. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels joined the Patriots coaching staff the same season Brady became the starter in New England and the two went on to work together for 16 years in Foxboro. TB12 also probably likes the idea of throwing to all-world receiver Davante Adams, and posting up in the Entertainment Capital of the World could appeal to Brady, the businessman.

That said, does Brady really want to spend the final season or two of his iconic career in the AFC West? Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, two of the game’s best signal-callers, are only getting better and a new head coach potentially could completely turn things around for the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos.

It’s something Brady will have to consider this spring when he becomes a free agent for the second time in his career. That is, of course, if the 45-year-old chooses to keep playing beyond this season.