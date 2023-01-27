It Was Quite Some Time Since Bruins, Celtics Lost On Same Day

The Bruins and the Celtics have been bringing the city of Boston a lot of success this season, but Thursday night they both lost for the first time in a long time.

Jaylen Brown missed two crucial free throws in the final seconds of the Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks that would have put them ahead had Brown drained both of them. Instead, the game went into overtime where the Knicks escaped with a 120-117 win at TD Garden.

Meanwhile, in Tampa Bay, the Bruins also had their own struggles in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning at Amalie Arena. David Krejci had no chance at a faceoff when Steven Stamkos got his stick across the dot well before the official dropped the puck — something the referee missed that led to a Lightning goal, and the B’s looked lost during the third period while Tampa Bay took advantage.

The Bruins and Celtics often play on the same day, but it wasn’t often both teams lost. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, the last time the two teams lost on the same day was Jan. 6, 2022.

They have a chance to make sure that doesn’t happen again Saturday night when the Celtics host the Los Angeles Lakers for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff and the Bruins continue their road trip when they take on the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m. ET.