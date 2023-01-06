Jack Jones’ Agent Releases Statement On Patriots Rookie’s Suspension

Jack Jones’ team-imposed suspension “appears to be” related to his injury rehab, according to the Patriots rookie’s camp.

Jones’ agent, Jamal Toosan, released a statement Friday after New England suspended the first-year cornerback ahead of its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m aware of the situation involving my client Jack Jones,” Toosan said, via NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. “Jack is focused on recovering and getting back to help the Patriots as soon as possible. Regarding the suspension, it appears to be based on miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process. I’m hopeful we’ll reach an amicable resolution for both Jack and the Patriots.”

Statement from @jtoosonlaw, agent for #Patriots CB Jack Jones, regarding Jones? being placed on the reserve/suspended list today. pic.twitter.com/fQg0fyeBcl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2023

Jones, one of the most promising members of the Patriots’ rookie class, suffered a knee injury during the team’s Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The fourth-round draft pick said after that game that he didn’t expect to miss more than “a couple days,” and he was able to practice the following week, but he never returned to game action and was placed on injured reserve last Saturday.

Jones appeared in 13 games with two starts this season, tallying 40 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions, including a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers in an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots also suspended punter Jake Bailey, placing both players on the “reserve/suspended by club” list Friday. Bailey, like Jones, already was on IR, with head coach Bill Belichick saying Friday morning that he would not return this season.