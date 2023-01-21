Jaguars Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch AFC Division Round Game Online, On TV

Can the Jaguars pull off the upset?

by

2 hours ago

The Jaguars look to continue their thrilling run through the NFL playoffs Saturday when they take on the Chiefs.

Kansas City hosts Jacksonville in the AFC Division Round Game at Arrowhead Stadium after earning a first-week bye. The Chiefs, unsurprisngly, are the favorites to win, but you never know what can happen in a one-game playoff.

The Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild-card game in thrilling fashion after being down 27-0 at one point. A walk-off field goal sealed the date with the Chiefs for Trevor Lawrence and company.

The Chiefs did beat Jacksonville in the regular season 27-17, and will look to repeat that same success Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Jaguars-Chiefs online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus

More football:

Tom Brady Rumors: Will QB Return To Bucs For 2023 NFL Season?
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Tom Brady Rumors: Will QB Return To Bucs For 2023 NFL Season?
Boston Red Sox infielders Christian Arroyo, Kiké Hernández
Next Article

Here’s How Red Sox Plan To Tackle Middle Infield For 2023 Season

Picked For You

Related