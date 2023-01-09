Jamaal Williams Becomes Fan Favorite With Incredible Postgame Interview

The Lions on Sunday night pulled off a hard-fought upset win, one that kept the rival Packers out of the NFL playoffs.
Jamaal Williams was a big reason why Detroit ended its 2022 season on a high note at Lambeau Field.
Williams ran for a game-high 72 yards with two touchdowns in the Lions’ 20-16 victory over Green Bay. The performance was an exclamation point on the end of a great season for the veteran back, who led the league in rushing touchdowns (17) and set a new Lions single-season record for most scores on the ground in a single campaign.
NBC’s Melissa Stark caught up with Williams after his big night in Green Bay and the six-year veteran was overcome with emotion as he paid homage to a late family member.
“I’m grateful,” Williams told Stark. “I’m grateful to be able to play this game for my great-grandfather. I’m glad that he’s looking down on me and I know I’m making him proud.”
After confirming the game ball in his possession was dedicated to his great-grandfather, Williams jumped to the other end of the spectrum with his emotions and hyped up his team.
“And another thing: Stop playing us, man,” Williams told Stark. “We the Detroit Lions. We the Detroit Lions. Stop playing with us. I don’t even watch TV, but I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us. Stop playing with us. That’s all I gotta say, man. Don’t let these tears fool you. It’s all dog around this mug.”
It remains to be seen if Sunday was Williams’ final game with the Lions. The 27-year-old is headed for free agency in March and could be in high demand following his career season.