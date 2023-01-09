Jamaal Williams Becomes Fan Favorite With Incredible Postgame Interview

The Lions on Sunday night pulled off a hard-fought upset win, one that kept the rival Packers out of the NFL playoffs.

Jamaal Williams was a big reason why Detroit ended its 2022 season on a high note at Lambeau Field.

Williams ran for a game-high 72 yards with two touchdowns in the Lions’ 20-16 victory over Green Bay. The performance was an exclamation point on the end of a great season for the veteran back, who led the league in rushing touchdowns (17) and set a new Lions single-season record for most scores on the ground in a single campaign.

NBC’s Melissa Stark caught up with Williams after his big night in Green Bay and the six-year veteran was overcome with emotion as he paid homage to a late family member.

“I’m grateful,” Williams told Stark. “I’m grateful to be able to play this game for my great-grandfather. I’m glad that he’s looking down on me and I know I’m making him proud.”

After confirming the game ball in his possession was dedicated to his great-grandfather, Williams jumped to the other end of the spectrum with his emotions and hyped up his team.

“And another thing: Stop playing us, man,” Williams told Stark. “We the Detroit Lions. We the Detroit Lions. Stop playing with us. I don’t even watch TV, but I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us. Stop playing with us. That’s all I gotta say, man. Don’t let these tears fool you. It’s all dog around this mug.”