Jamal Crawford Explains ‘Go Get It’ Message To Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum took the floor against the Charlotte Hornets with some words of inspiration from former NBA guard Jamal Crawford.

With 38 seconds remaining in the game and 48 points already credited to Tatum, the 24-year-old netted one final 3-pointer, which put him above the 50-point mark for the night. In doing so, Tatum notched the fifth career 50-plus point game, which placed him ahead of Celtics legend Larry Bird who had four.

Yet, it took an encouraging message from Crawford, who played 20 years in the league, to push Tatum to chase the half-century mark. Crawford is widely regarded as one of the league’s all-time best role players, and watching Tatum defer a shot at scoring 50 on Nov. 30 didn’t sit right with him.

“Being a player I look at everything,” Crawford told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. “Jayson’s a competitor, a winner. He was so close to 50 (against the Miami Heat) and you could see he wanted it as a competitor and being that close to it, it’s not like it happens every single day, especially for an individual.”

Crawford, who texted Tatum after that, referenced Tatum’s all-time basketball role model, Kobe Bryant, and how the performance placed him in conversation with the Hall of Fame talent so early in his career.

“There’s something magical about that 50, so if I’m that close, go for it,” Crawford said. “That’s what I was putting in perspective and he was like, ‘You’re right, I agree.’ As fate would have it, here we are, two months later and the same situation happens and that was in the back of his head and I’m thankful because when you look who he’s on the list with for youngest guys to have that many 50-point games, it’s his hero, Kobe Bryant.”

However, with 25 games of 50-plus points to Bryant’s name, Tatum has a long way to catch up.