Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Hates Boston Traffic As Much As You Do

Jaylen Brown laid a ton of bricks Thursday night, but his biggest miss of the night almost was the game itself.

Like everyone trying to make their way to TD Garden, Brown found himself trapped in gridlocked traffic en route to Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. The experience left the Celtics guard so frustrated, he tweeted about it a whole day later.

“It look almost 2hrs to get to the game (Thursday),” Brown tweeted Friday. “I live 15 minutes away Boston traffic was so bad I’m still traumatized and felt the need to tweet this lol.”

Perhaps the frustrating commute contributed to Brown’s off night, in which he shot just six-of-18 from the floor. Fortunately for Boston, though, Brown did make it to the game on time, as he returned from a three-game absence and recovered from his early struggles to hit a huge 3-pointer to force overtime.

The Celtics went on to win, 121-118.

Brown won’t have to worry about Boston traffic for a while. The Celtics head out on the three-game road trip, beginning with a game in Toronto on Saturday.