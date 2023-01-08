Jayson Tatum Clearly Wants Celtics To Play Robert Williams More

With 8:21 left in the fourth quarter in a 121-116 road win for the Boston Celtics over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Jayson Tatum was surprised to see Robert Williams get subbed out of the game.

Tatum thought Williams was brought to the bench with the big man approaching a minutes restriction, but when the Celtics superstar found out that wasn’t the case, he had a pointed message for his teammate.

“It was funny because he got subbed out, I think it was in the fourth, eight-minute mark maybe. And I asked him, ‘Yo, are you still on minute restriction?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, get your ass back in the game,'” Tatum told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston.

Williams did indeed get back into the game five minutes later, and Tatum had a very valid reason as to why he wanted the Texas A&M product on the court.

Williams made an immense impact on both sides of the floor against the Spurs, turning in a stellar performance that consisted of 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks, one of which led to a highlight-reel sequence.

The Celtics have been cautious with Williams, and rightfully so, since he returned in mid-December from offseason knee surgery. The fifth-year pro has yet to play more than 22 minutes in the nine games he has appeared in this season. He has also come off the bench in all those contests.

But with Williams looking more and more like his old self, Tatum clearly wants additional playing time going to the difference-making center and would prefer if Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla reinserted Williams back into the starting lineup as well.