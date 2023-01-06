Jayson Tatum Reacts To Release Of Ex-Celtics Guard From Mavericks

The Mavericks released a former Boston Celtics guard Friday.

Dallas parted ways with Kemba Walker, who only had played nine games with the team. The 12th-year guard signed with the Mavericks on Nov. 28, and he averaged 8.0 points per game and 2.1 assists per game. ESPN’s Tim McMahon noted two-way guard McKinley Wright IV has earned minutes over the veteran and the team wants to give Jaden Hardy a chance to earn minutes.

Walker’s best game was against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 17. The former All-NBA guard scored 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting, and he added in seven assists and five rebounds in 41 minutes of action.

Walker only played two minutes in Thursday’s loss to the Celtics, and the four-time All-Star now will hope a team will pick him up. Perhaps he could return to Boston.

That seemed to be what Jayson Tatum desired when he tweeted out an eyeball and shamrock emojis when Walker was released Friday.

Tatum and Walker were teammates in Boston from 2019-2021. The Celtics reportedly have teams asking about Payton Pritchard, and a roster spot did open up after the team traded Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs.