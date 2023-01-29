Jayson Tatum Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Shirt To Game Vs. Lakers

BOSTON — Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum walked into TD Garden on Saturday night sporting a unique t-shirt ahead of a matchup with the rival Los Angeles Lakers.

Tatum paid homage to former Los Angeles Lakers star and mentor Kobe Bryant with his clothing choice as a photo of the NBA icon appeared on front of Tatum’s shirt. But it wasn’t just any picture of Bryant.

It was a photo of Bryant not in his usual purple and goal Lakers uniform, but one of Bryant wearing a Celtics gear from his 1996 pre-draft workout with Boston.

You can check out Tatum donning the shirt here:

Jayson Tatum walked into the arena with this Kobe Bryant shirt before Lakers-Celtics ? pic.twitter.com/B3BF0490Eq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2023

This isn’t the only time Tatum has paid tribute to Bryant this season. In Thursday’s loss against the New York Knicks, which marked three years to the day of Bryant’s tragic death, Tatum wore a purple Lakers armband with Bryant’s No. 24 stitched onto it.

And Tatum undoubtedly will look to channel his inner Bryant when he leads the Celtics against the Lakers.