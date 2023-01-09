Jets’ Robert Saleh Wastes No Time Setting Theme For 2023 Season

The Jets took a step in the right direction this season, their second under head coach Robert Saleh.

New York’s playoff hopes were crushed by a six-game losing streak to end the season, though, and Saleh thus is ready to turn the page and focus on the 2023 campaign.

Saleh attempted to set an early tone Monday, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, who noted on Twitter that hanging in every Jets locker was a T-shirt that said, “Finish.”

Robert Saleh didn?t waste any time in setting a theme for 2023. Hanging in every locker is a black t-shirt with one word on the front:



Of course, no catchphrase can save the Jets if they don’t receive better quarterback play in 2023. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had an awful second year, to the point where New York benched him in favor of Mike White and ultimately started Joe Flacco in the season finale.

The Jets finished with a 7-10 record, an improvement upon their 4-13 mark last season. The defense, in particular, was much better, and an important offseason awaits as the Jets look to leapfrog the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots in the AFC East.

The Jets haven’t reached the postseason since 2010, a season in which they advanced to the AFC Championship Game before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.