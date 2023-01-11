Jim Montgomery ‘Honored’ To Represent Bruins At All-Star Game

The Bruins will have at least their goalie and their head coach represent Boston in this year’s NHL All-Star Game.

Jim Montgomery was named the Atlantic Division head coach Wednesday and will be joined by Peter DeBoer, Rod Brind’Amour and — someone who Bruins fans certainly are familiar with — Bruce Cassidy.

The head coach of each division is based on point percentage, and the Bruins have the best in the Atlantic after going 32-4-4 in their first 40 games.

Everything has gone right for Montgomery in his first year as the B’s bench boss. Aside from the Bruins being atop the NHL standings, players like Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic have done a complete 180 from the 2021-22 season.

For all the questions the Black and Gold had entering the 2022-23 campaign, Montgomery without a doubt has exceeded expectations, including 19-0-3 clip at TD Garden.

After Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, Montgomery reflected on what it meant to be named as the Atlantic Division’s head coach.

“For me, it’s an honor. And I’m honored to represent our team,” Montgomery told reporters. “I’m representing our group and what we’ve accomplished so far in the first half. Unfortunately, we probably deserve to have six guys (as) All-Stars.