Jim Montgomery Sees Patrice Bergeron ‘Qualities’ In Kraken’s Matty Beniers

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery didn’t want to make the comparison following morning skate.

But he couldn’t completely avoid it, either.

Montgomery certainly has been impressed by the play of Kraken rookie Matty Beniers, a Hingham, Mass. native who will enjoy a homecoming Thursday night when Boston hosts Seattle at TD Garden.

Montgomery had lofty praise for the 6-foot-2, 178-pound center, seeing a skill set from Beniers that is similar to a player that has made quite the name for himself in a Bruins uniform.

“He’s a really good hockey player,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “He’s as good defensively as he’s shown offensively. He might even be better defensively. His reads in the D-zone, tracking, and then on the forecheck are high end. I don’t want to compare him to (Patrice Bergeron), but you see some of those qualities as the way he plays without the puck.”

The Bergeron comp for Beniers has been floated plenty of times before for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. And it just so happens that Bergeron was Beniers’ favorite player growing up as a Bruins fan.

“He’s just so good because he’s so responsible,” Beniers told reporters prior to the game, per the Seattle Times. “He plays the game the right way and doesn’t cheat.”