Joe Burrow Drops Mic When Asked About Bengals’ Super Bowl Window

'The window is my whole career'

50 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the postseason, looking to defend their crown atop the AFC and advance to a second-consecutive Super Bowl.

And if you ask Joe Burrow, they’ll continue to be in that position for the foreseeable future.

The Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to officially lock up the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the conference. After helping Cincinnati secure back-to-back playoff spots for just the second time in franchise history, Burrow made sure to make it known their Super Bowl window isn’t closing any time soon.

“The window is my whole career,” Burrow said, per video provided by ESPN’s Field Yates. “Everybody that we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have — things are going to change year to year, but our window is always open.”

The 26-year-old finished his third season with 4,260 passing yards on 69% passing, posting a career-best 34-12 touchdown-interception ratio.

The win Sunday afforded Cincinnati a home playoff game next weekend for their rematch with Baltimore — starting the road toward what the Bengals hope to be another Super Bowl appearance.

