Joe Burrow Not Only Bengals Player To Offer Neutral-Site Remarks

The NFL’s decision to sell AFC Championship Game tickets for Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs at a neutral site before the conference title matchup was even decided clearly was not lost on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the mic with his “better send those refunds” comment immediately after Cincinnati eliminated Buffalo from the postseason with a 27-10 victory. Bengals coach Zac Taylor followed it up with a tough-in-cheek apology for ruining the league’s plans, which included playing a potential Bills-Chiefs title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

But those two were far from the only ones to acknowledge the oversight after Cincinnati’s road win at Highmark Stadium. Mark Slaughter, a sports producer for WLWT in Cincinnati, shared a video with three players — cornerback Mike Hilton, running back Joe Mixon and receiver Tyler Boyd — all taking shots at the league’s decision.

“We’ll see y’all in Atlanta,” Hilton said with a smirk while making quotation marks with his hands. “See y’all in Atlanta.”

Mixon added: “We’ll see y’all in the AFC Championship next week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

Boyd followed up with: “Don’t nobody want to play us, man. … They gave them (Bills) home field. Neutral site. If you bought tickets, you better sell ’em.”

Cincinnati’s victory lap is well-earned.