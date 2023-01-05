Joe Burrow Reveals Bengals’ Preference For Postponed Bills Game

As it stands, the final week of the 2022 NFL season will wrap up Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

But even after the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers complete their all-important matchup, there might be one more game to be played.

The status of the Bills-Bengals contest remains up in the air in wake of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying collapse at Paycor Stadium. We know the tilt between AFC powerhouses won’t be resumed this week, but beyond that, all options appear to be on the table. A league executive on Wednesday explained discussions for what to do with the game are “ongoing.”

It’s unclear how the Bills want to handle the matchup as the start of the playoffs nears. But whatever works for Buffalo also works for Cincinnati, a sentiment quarterback Joe Burrow relayed to the media Wednesday.

“I think whatever Buffalo would want to do, would be what we would want to do as well,” Burrow told reporters, per NFL.com. “We’re behind them 100 percent and support them in whatever they would decide to do going forward.”

In the meantime, the Bengals will prepare for Sunday afternoon’s home game against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. The reigning AFC champions currently own the third seed in the conference, but the top spot in the standings still is up for grabs.