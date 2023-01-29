Joe Mazzulla Praises Celtics Star Jaylen Brown For His ‘Resiliency’

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown knew an opportunity to step up in a big moment would come again, but the Celtics star didn’t believe it would come so soon.

Boston fell to the New York Knicks on Thursday night after Brown missed two critical free throws that could have lifted the Celtics to a win, but instead, sent them on their way to a third straight loss.

The Celtics got just the win they were looking for with an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Brown and Malcolm Brogdon stepped up for the team, and the former was in a big-time spot with 33 seconds to go.

Boston was up 119-116, and Brown was at the line. LeBron James was determined after a blown no-call forced the extra period, so if the All-Star were to miss from the charity stripe again, it would have given the Lakers a chance to tie it up, again.

But Brown smoothly knocked down both of his free throws, which should be a weight off his shoulders.

“Just his resiliency to not allow the circumstances to affect his mindset,” Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “His execution was tremendous. … I’m just happy for him. The league gives you opportunities to bounce back. He’s really got a great mindset, and we’re happy for him.”

Brown was Boston’s leading scorer with 37 points on 13-for-23 shooting. He added in nine rebounds in his 39-minute effort.