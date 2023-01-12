Joe Mazzulla Provides Concerning Injury Update On Celtics Star Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown might be forced to watch from the sideline for a little bit after putting together one of his best performances of the season.

Brown scored a season-high 41 points in Wednesday’s win over the Pelicans, but revealed he tweaked his groin following the 125-114 victory at TD Garden.

The Celtics officially termed Brown’s injury as right adductor tightness, which will keep him out of Thursday night’s road showdown against the Brooklyn Nets and possibly beyond that as well.

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla provided a somewhat concerning injury update on Brown about 90 minutes before tipoff, stating the sixth-year pro could miss at least a “week or so.”

“He’s sore,” Mazzulla told reporters per NBC Sports Boston. “I’m not sure what the timeline is. I just know he tried to give it a go today and wasn’t able to do it. We’ll know more probably the next couple of days (with) how he responds.”

It’s unclear how Brown sustained the injury as he played deep into the fourth quarter against the Pelicans, a game in which the Celtics were comfortably in control of in the final frame.

Brown, who is averaging a career-best 27.2 points per game on the campaign, has been one of Boston’s most durable players this season, having missed just two games this season heading into the matchup with the Nets.