John Brown Honors Heroic Bills Trainer With Awesome Gesture

Under any other circumstance, John Brown likely would have held on tight to the football he caught in the end zone Sunday. After all, it was the Bills wideout’s first touchdown since the 2020 season.

But the veteran pass-catcher immediately decided to part ways with the pigskin, and he gave it to a recipient who could not be any more deserving.

After hauling in a 42-yard score from quarterback Josh Allen in the third quarter of Sunday’s Buffalo-New England game at Highmark Stadium, Brown made his way to the sideline and gave the football to Bills trainer Denny Kellington. It was Kellington who gave CPR to Damar Hamlin on the Paycor Stadium field last Monday night and effectively saved the 24-year-old’s life.

You can watch Brown’s special moment with Kellington in the video here.

One has to imagine Brown’s exchange with Kellington brought a big smile to Hamlin’s face. The Bills safety was able to watch the Week 18 game from a Cincinnati hospital and live-tweeted during the contest, including a post of pure excitement when Buffalo house-called the opening kickoff.