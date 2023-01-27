Julian Edelman Finally Gives Definitive Answer On Retirement Status

Tom Brady might return for a 24th NFL season. He might sign with a new team after three years in Tampa Bay and New England.

The future Hall of Famer has yet to announce whether he’ll continue his career in 2023 or hang his cleats up and retire. But his former top target confirmed Friday he will not be coming out of retirement to join him.

Julian Edelman said during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast that his playing days officially are over.

“I’m done, boys,” Edelman said when asked if he’d consider returning to play with Brady next season. “You can’t be two years out of the game coming in at 37 with knee braces and taped ankles thinking you’re going to go out here and compete against these young bucks. … I’ve definitely got, like, seven, eight plays a game, but… “

Edelman retired in 2021 after 12 seasons with the Patriots, citing persistent knee injuries. In the two years since, he’s often left the door open for a potential comeback, hinting that he might be willing to return in the future. Friday’s announcement should put a stop to that speculation.

As for Brady, he should have multiple suitors this offseason. Edelman last week said he expects the 45-year-old quarterback to leave the Buccaneers and sign with another team, and the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans are among his potential destinations.