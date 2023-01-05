Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds To Criticism, Slights Jeff Saturday

Kayvon Thibodeaux apparently has no idea who coaches the Colts, the team the Giants throttled this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

That’s the claim the rookie defensive end is making in wake of the heat he caught in Week 17. Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles with on-field snow angels as the Indianapolis quarterback writhed in pain on the turf. Jeff Saturday called the Oregon product’s actions “trash” and wished Colts offensive linemen took it upon themselves to stand up for Foles.

Thibodeaux, who insisted he wasn’t aware Foles was injured before he started his celebration, responded to Saturday’s criticism Wednesday.

“I don’t know who he is,” Thibodeaux told reporters, per a clip shared by SNY. “I just don’t know — Like, anybody who comments on it, unless I know who they are, it doesn’t really affect me.”

Even if Thibodeaux is acutely familiar with Saturday, there’s no sense in the first-year pass-rusher dwelling on the coach’s comments. Awaiting the Giants is an important Week 18 matchup with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who would lose the NFC’s No. 1 seed if they fall at Lincoln Financial Field and the 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals in San Francisco.