Kiké Hernández Calls Out Reporter Over Trevor Story Injury News

Boston Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández wasn’t going to let a report kick Trevor Story while he was down after the second baseman landed on the shelf with an injury Tuesday.

Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, putting when he will be back on the field with the Red Sox in doubt.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today put out on Twitter that a Red Sox teammate of Story reportedly told him that the two-time All-Star knew he needed surgery this offseason, but put it off in hopes that he could recover with rest.

Hernández believes that’s flat out false, calling out Nightengale and defending Story in only a manner that Hernández could.

Hernández, who is set to begin his third season with Boston, quote tweeted Nightengale and used the amusing poop emoji effectively to get his point across as you can see below.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom also contradicted Nightengale’s report when he told reporters Tuesday that Story’s injured elbow didn’t flare up until well after the season ended.