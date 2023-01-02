Let’s Be Honest: Bruins Skated Circles Around Penguins With Winter Classic Fits

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins showed up to Fenway Park for the NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins and immediately took an early lead on the all-encompassing scoreboard thanks to their pregame fits.

In a situation that somewhat resembled two girls wearing the same dress to the high school prom, the Bruins blew away the competition. Both Boston and Pittsburgh showed up to the historic ballpark representing their home ballclubs, but that was just about the only similarity.

The Bruins went with old-school throwbacks which featured full-fledged uniforms with stirrups and vintage Boston caps. They played catch on the field with leather gloves that resembled those from the 1950s and 1960s.

Some incredible pregame outfits for the Bruins ahead of the #WinterClassic at Fenway Park. Patrice Bergeron told me a bunch of members of the team came up with the idea. The jersey has a Winter Classic patch on the arm with each player?s number on the back. pic.twitter.com/HxUxkzJl7m — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) January 2, 2023

The Penguins, meanwhile, showed up in present-day Pittsburgh Pirates uniforms and winter hats. Sure, it might have been fine if the Bruins didn’t go all-out, but that wasn’t the case.

Honoring the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates with some fresh fits for Fenway ? pic.twitter.com/6uSX8Etc5g — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 2, 2023

Let’s be honest: It was a runaway!