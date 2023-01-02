Let’s Be Honest: Bruins Skated Circles Around Penguins With Winter Classic Fits

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins showed up to Fenway Park for the NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins and immediately took an early lead on the all-encompassing scoreboard thanks to their pregame fits.
In a situation that somewhat resembled two girls wearing the same dress to the high school prom, the Bruins blew away the competition. Both Boston and Pittsburgh showed up to the historic ballpark representing their home ballclubs, but that was just about the only similarity.
The Bruins went with old-school throwbacks which featured full-fledged uniforms with stirrups and vintage Boston caps. They played catch on the field with leather gloves that resembled those from the 1950s and 1960s.
The Penguins, meanwhile, showed up in present-day Pittsburgh Pirates uniforms and winter hats. Sure, it might have been fine if the Bruins didn’t go all-out, but that wasn’t the case.
Let’s be honest: It was a runaway!
“Field of Dreams and a combination of Eight Men Out,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said during a pregame press conference when asked about the outfits.
“Again, it was our preparation and what we need to do in order to have success against the Penguins. And then the guys walked in in vintage Red Sox outfits,” Montgomery added. “Again, we come back to how lucky we are to be at such a great event.”
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said the two teams didn’t coordinate on the outfits.
Safe to say it probably would have benefited Pittsburgh should they have.