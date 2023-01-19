Linus Ullmark Continues To Be ‘Backbone’ Of Bruins In Win Vs. Islanders

There were many things first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery could have pointed to as the main reason for Boston’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at USB Arena.

There was stellar play from the Bruins’ defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort along with Boston’s special teams rising to the challenge.

Or, as has become commonplace throughout this season, Montgomery could have kept his finger pointed toward goalie Linus Ullmark, who backstopped yet another win. It wasn’t the most dazzling performance from Ullmark, but he was steady once again by making 25 saves, including a few key stops in the opening frame to thwart the Islanders.

“He comes up with big saves in big moments all year long,” Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “That’s why he’s 24-2-1. He’s had a terrific season. He’s the backbone of our team back there.”

The victory carried a little extra significance for Ullmark as it ended up being the 100th win of his NHL career.

“Well, I got to share it with the probably the most special group in this league, so I couldn’t be more happy,” Ullmark told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage.

Ullmark has put himself in position to be the favorite for the Vezina Trophy, and it isn’t just because he owns the league’s best record. His 1.88 goals against average is the top mark in the NHL as well as his .937 save percentage.