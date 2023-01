Linus Ullmark once again made his case for the Vezina Trophy with some highlight-worthy saves against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ullmark made 18 saves in the Boston Bruins’ electric back-and-forth victory over the Maple Leafs Saturday night.

Following a disappointing regulation loss for the B’s at home, this win makes Linus Ullmark 13-1-1 at home this season.

For more, check out the “Save of the Game” in the video above presented by TD Bank.