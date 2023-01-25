Mac Jones Receives Vote Of Confidence From Patriots All-Pro

The 2022-23 season was a turbulent one for everyone involved with the New England Patriots, but no one wore the brunt of frustration quite like Mac Jones.

Whether it be difficulty in implementing a new system alongside Matt Patricia, his extreme regression from a Pro Bowl rookie campaign, constant outbursts on the Patriots sideline or getting booed by the Gillette Stadium crowd, Jones dealt with some sort of problem at every turn.

The season has even led to many looking at his potential replacement, but not All-Pro return man Marcus Jones.

“I’m behind that guy 110%,” Marcus Jones said, per “The Jim Rome Show.” “I’ve seen his work ethic throughout the whole system… he’s a top-tier guy when it comes to preparation. I’m behind him 24/7.”

Marcus Jones may be smart in stating his support for the QB, as a return to form for the signal caller could be on the horizon.

The Patriots have reportedly hired Bill O’Brien, a man which Mac Jones is quite familiar with, as offensive coordinator — replacing the ever-despised Patricia. That move reportedly is one that the QB is in favor of, but essentially leaves him with no excuses moving forward.

Marcus Jones giving love to his quarterback isn’t new, as Mac Jones’ teammates have universally defended him throughout his two seasons. Now, it’s time for the man to step up.