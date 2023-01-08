Mac Jones Rumors: QB’s Attitude Bothering Some Members Of Patriots

Mac Jones’ in-game outbursts have been a talking point throughout the second half of the Patriots season.

NFL talking heads hate his attitude and occasional dirty play. New England legends Julian Edelman and Vince Wilfork both recently called out Jones over his on-field behavior.

But how do members of the Patriots feel about the issue? What do they say when they’re not at the podium?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered some insight Friday while appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show.

“I honestly think that there are some people in the building who are like, ‘Cool it, dude,’ ” Breer said. ” … I don’t think that’s the locker room, by the way. But I think there is some sense, like, ‘You need to earn it before you start talking.’ “

However, Breer doesn’t believe the brewing frustration with Jones will lead to a major offseason move at quarterback.

“No, I don’t think that there’s going to be any detachment from Mac Jones,” he said.