Malcolm Brogdon Displayed ‘Next-Man-Up Mentality’ In Celtics Win

With the Boston Celtics undermanned against a subpar Charlotte Hornets (11-33) team, Malcolm Brogdon stepped up to the challenge.

The Celtics were in dire need of a momentum boost early on. After Derrick White, who made the start, departed after four minutes with a neck strain, Boston appeared on track for the loss column. That’s when Brogdon came through in a major way in Boston’s 122-106 win at Spectrum Center.

Brogdon, who’s taken a backseat as the reserve unit leader this season, saw his most playing time this month (31) as he entered in place of White. Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points and shot an impressively efficient 64.7% (11-of-17) from the field with three rebounds and three assists.

Brogdon was Boston’s latest display of its “next-man-up mentality” that it has shown time after time this season.

“I think it’s just this team’s depth,” Brogdon said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “We’ve got a lot of great players on this team. It’s a next-man-up mentality when someone goes down. I think that’s what we’ve been experiencing when JB’s been out, when I’ve been out, when whoever’s out, someone else steps up.”

Brogdon added: “I really was just trynna go with the flow of the game, to be honest. I knew that I would have to take more shots, but I purposely was not trying to force. I was just trynna get good shots and play in the rhythm of the offense. And it worked.”

Off the bench for the Celtics, Brogdon has averaged 18.9 points through his last seven games, as noted by Celtics.com’s Marc D’Amico. And just like Saturday night, he’s done so in a remarkably efficient fashion. Brogdon has shot 53.7% from the field, 56.3% from beyond the arc and 96.3% from the free-throw line in that span.