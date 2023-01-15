Malcolm Brogdon Displayed ‘Next-Man-Up Mentality’ In Celtics Win

With the Boston Celtics undermanned against a subpar Charlotte Hornets (11-33) team, Malcolm Brogdon stepped up to the challenge.
The Celtics were in dire need of a momentum boost early on. After Derrick White, who made the start, departed after four minutes with a neck strain, Boston appeared on track for the loss column. That’s when Brogdon came through in a major way in Boston’s 122-106 win at Spectrum Center.
Brogdon, who’s taken a backseat as the reserve unit leader this season, saw his most playing time this month (31) as he entered in place of White. Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points and shot an impressively efficient 64.7% (11-of-17) from the field with three rebounds and three assists.
Brogdon was Boston’s latest display of its “next-man-up mentality” that it has shown time after time this season.
“I think it’s just this team’s depth,” Brogdon said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “We’ve got a lot of great players on this team. It’s a next-man-up mentality when someone goes down. I think that’s what we’ve been experiencing when JB’s been out, when I’ve been out, when whoever’s out, someone else steps up.”
Brogdon added: “I really was just trynna go with the flow of the game, to be honest. I knew that I would have to take more shots, but I purposely was not trying to force. I was just trynna get good shots and play in the rhythm of the offense. And it worked.”
Off the bench for the Celtics, Brogdon has averaged 18.9 points through his last seven games, as noted by Celtics.com’s Marc D’Amico. And just like Saturday night, he’s done so in a remarkably efficient fashion. Brogdon has shot 53.7% from the field, 56.3% from beyond the arc and 96.3% from the free-throw line in that span.
Brogdon has also registered a positive plus-minus in five of his last six games.
Jayson Tatum, who led the Celtics with 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists, said all that was needed in his first five words.
“That’s why we got him,” Tatum told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston video. “We always talk about sacrifice. He’s coming off the bench and that’s what’s best for the team on those given nights, and he accepts it. And he still comes in and be himself. … I think that’s what makes our team so special. We got guys like that, that are sacrificing.”
Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla had plenty of credit for Boston’s response to adversity against the Hornets but made sure to save some praise for Brogdon.
“I thought Malcolm was great tonight,” Mazzulla said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “He’s a guy that is adjusting to playing on our team and he shows tremendous humility and patience. And tonight was big for him. He really helped our team and was really selfless and we’re happy for him.”
Behind Brogdon’s effort, the Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 32-12 and extended their winning streak to six consecutive games.