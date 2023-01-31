Marc Savard’s Injury Could Be Biggest ‘What If’ In Bruins History

Marc Savard’s NHL career was cut short due to lingering effects from concussions — most notably from a dirty hit by Matt Cooke during a Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game in March of 2010.

Savard missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. He scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Game 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Bruins ended up losing the series, and Savard continued to deal with post-concussion symptoms that sidelined him to begin the following season.

In a game against the Colorado Avalanche in January 2011, Savard’s career came to an end after he suffered another concussion — this time from a clean hit by Matt Hunwick. Savard’s head bounced awkwardly off the glass and that would be the last time he took the ice.

It was one of those hits where many knew that was it for Savard. After all he endured just 10 months prior, watching him slowly become a different player because of what he continued to go through, it just felt like it was the end of what should have been a much longer NHL career.

“I couldn’t be consoled. I knew I had just played my last game in the NHL.” Marc Savard in the Players’ Tribune in 2017

Savard also knew it was the end when he was on the ice after the hit.