Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk Hopes BU Can Give Him Beanpot Bragging Rights

BOSTON — Seven years removed from playing in his last Beanpot Tournament, Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk still is heavily interested in the unique event.

It comes in the form of not only the Boston University product supporting his alma mater, but partaking in playful banter with his teammates, one in particular, who chose not to go to college on Commonwealth Avenue.

Grzelcyk certainly got the upper hand on Marc McLaughlin, a former Boston College star who recently got recalled to the Bruins, this past weekend with BU sweeping the Eagles in a two-game series. Grzelcyk wouldn’t mind seeing the same result if the two schools end up meeting for the Beanpot championship.

“Massive,” Grzelcyk told NESN.com of his support for BU during the Beanpot. “I bet Marc McLaughlin over the weekend when BU played BC. We have a group chat with all the guys who I went to school with. Always kicks up during this time and we’re always wishing the Terriers the best, obviously. You kind of relate back to those moments of not only winning it but just being part of it and getting to share it with your family and friends. It’s so cool to be part of.”

Grzelcyk, who is being inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame, surely isn’t the only member of the Bruins supporting the Terriers as there is a large BU presence on the team. Grzelcyk, star defenseman Charlie McAvoy and first-year Bruins forward A.J. Greer were all teammates at one point with the Terriers while Charlie Coyle also played for BU for two seasons.

The Bruins’ schedule will work out well for that BU contingent as Boston doesn’t have games scheduled for either of the first two Mondays in February.

There’s zero doubt who Grzelcyk will root for once the puck is dropped next week and he likes BU’s chances to walk away with a second consecutive Beanpot trophy.