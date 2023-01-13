Mets Reportedly Eyeing Ex-MVP As Eventful MLB Offseason Continues

The New York Mets certainly haven’t been shy about spending money this offseason.

And they reportedly could dip back into the free-agent pool as New York looks to add a depth piece to its outfield.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, citing sources, reported Thursday that the Mets are interested in 2013 National League MVP Andrew McCutchen for a fourth outfielder role.

The prime seasons of McCutchen’s career happened years ago as the five-time All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates has bounced around the league recently.

Last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, the 36-year-old McCutchen turned in a subpar season by batting .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs. But in 2021 with the Philadelphia Phillies, McCutchen showed there might still be some pop left in his bat as he belted 27 round-trippers.

The Mets already have Startling Marte, Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo, who they resigned this offseason to an eight-year, $162 million deal, manning the outfield. But adding McCutchen could give New York insurance in case one of their starters suffers an injury.

New York has already committed around $500 million to free agents, including making big splashes with the signings of Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.