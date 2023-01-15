Miami Reporter Drilled With Snowball Before Dolphins-Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills boast one of, if not the most, rabid fanbases in the entire NFL.

Will Manso was reminded of this notion the hard way on assignment in Western New York this week.

Manso, the Sports Director for WPLG Local 10 News in South Florida, was reporting in Buffalo ahead Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Bills and the visiting Miami Dolphins. During a live shot Friday, Manso was saluting the “really nice” Buffalo locals when he was pelted with a snowball.

“Right when I’m praising the great fans of Buffalo! What is this?” Manso said in good spirits. You can watch the entire scene unfold in the video here.

Manso wasn’t the first person from Miami to receive snowball treatment from Buffalo fans this season. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was the main target for Bills Mafia when the AFC East rivals battled it out in Week 15 under snowy conditions at Highmark Stadium.

Fortunately for Dolphins players, coaches and visiting fans, they didn’t have to keep their head on a swivel for snowballs Sunday. The early afternoon contest was held under sunny skies in Buffalo, albeit with frigid temperatures.