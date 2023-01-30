Micah Parsons Calls Out Bengals’ Germaine Pratt For Fiery Rant

The way Germaine Pratt handled the Bengals’ loss in the AFC Championship Game didn’t sit well with a fellow NFL linebacker.

Micah Parsons took issue with Pratt’s tantrum in the tunnel after a back-breaking, late-game penalty nixed Cincinnati’s chances of going back to the Super Bowl. Pratt, without identifying his teammate by name, angrily wondered why Joseph Ossai shoved Patrick Mahomes when the Chiefs quarterback was already out of bounds after a run in the closing seconds of Sunday’s contest at Arrowhead Stadium. The unnecessary roughness penalty set up a game-winning, 45-yard field goal from Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker.

Pratt’s outburst prompted a Twitter response from the Dallas Cowboys star pass-rusher, who called the former’s actions “lame asf.”

A 2019 third-round pick by the Bengals, Pratt didn’t express any remorse after the clip of his tirade went viral. Instead, the North Carolina State product harped on his passion for the game as he defended himself as both a player and a teammate.

Ossai was visibly crushed on the sideline as the Chiefs put the finishing touches on their conference title. The second-year ‘backer remained emotional as he met with reporters in the locker room after the game, but support from teammates helped him gather “peace” during the challenging moment.