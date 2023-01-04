Micah Parsons Destroys Bart Scott For Tee Higgins-Damar Hamlin Take

Bart Scott’s bizarre assessment of Monday night’s Damar Hamlin incident did not sit well at all with one of the NFL’s best defensive players.

Although Scott did not directly blame Tee Higgins for putting Hamlin into cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium, the linebacker-turned-analyst claimed the Bengals wide receiver put the Bills safety in a dangerous situation by “throwing his body” into Hamlin’s chest. The review was pretty reckless, as Higgins didn’t do anything wrong and Hamlin suffered from what is widely considered a freak accident.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was among those who used social media to call out Scott for his unjustified take.

“Yoo are we serious?!!? Why do we let some people speak on tv?!” Parsons tweeted Tuesday. “This was a freak incident but putting fault on another player is wild! They should make some of these guys go over lines or something or not even give them a seat at the table!”

The second-year ‘backer added: “Like does not even consider how Tee Huggins feels before airing some (expletive) like that! That traumatic event he just went through! I swear some of these tv guys have too much egos on these stages we give them!”

Higgins had not publicly responded to Scott’s claims as of early Wednesday morning. The star wide receiver did, however, use Twitter to pass along well wishes to Hamlin and his family.