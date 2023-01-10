MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa Agrees To Six-Year Deal With Twins

Is the third time a charm for Carlos Correa?

The All-Star shortstop agreed to a six-year deal worth $200 million with the Minnesota Twins, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday afternoon.

The Twins mark the third team Correa has agreed to a deal with this offseason. He originally agreed to terms on a massive 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, but it fell apart after concerns with Correa’s physical arose.

The New York Mets swooped in and agreed to a 12-year deal with Correa, but — even after public comments from owner Steve Cohen — more issues with Correa’s medicals were at the forefront of the deal coming apart.

Correa reportedly grew “very frustrated” with the Mets dragging their fight and was prepared to walk away, and it appears the Twins took advantage and locked up Correa.

Of course, it’s fair to wonder whether the same concerns will pop up for the Twins. But according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, “the major part of Correa?s physical is complete,” which includes his ankle.

Correa spent the 2022 Major League Baseball season with the Twins and batted .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs.