MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Eric Hosmer, Cubs Agree To Contract

After Eric Hosmer’s short-lived tenure with the Boston Red Sox, the first baseman has found himself a new home in the National League.

Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs reached an agreement Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

While the contract’s terms weren’t initially revealed, Rogers reported the Cubs will pay Hosmer a veteran minimum salary. The 33-year-old is still owed $39 million from his $144 million contract initially signed with the San Diego Padres in 2018.

Since that payday, Hosmer has struggled. The Padres severed ties with Hosmer in 2022, trading him to the Red Sox ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline. With the Padres on the hook for a significant salary to Hosmer, they saw no reason to hold onto the declining veteran. And after just 14 games, the Red Sox took the same route.

In December, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment as a corresponding roster move. The decision came after Boston acquired minor league pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals.

With the Red Sox, Hosmer hit .244/.320/.311, going 11-for-45 with no homers and four RBIs. Over the last six campaigns, he has notched a -3.6 dWAR through 610 games played.

Hosmer, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, joins a Cubs team that finished third in the NL Central division (74-88) last season. Chicago has missed the postseason in three of the past four years.