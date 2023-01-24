Red Sox Announce Trade For Royals Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi

Chaim Bloom said during Red Sox Winter Weekend that the team was close to a trade.

And four days later it came to fruition.

Boston acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Josh Taylor, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the deal previously.

Taylor did not pitch in 2022 for the Red Sox and amassed a 3.69 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched for Boston during three seasons.

Mondesi spent his first seven Major League Baseball seasons with the Royals and played a career-high 102 games in 2019. The 27-year-old only has played 50-plus games three times, so he’s likely a depth piece for the middle infield, which the Red Sox desperately need in light of Trevor Story’s elbow surgery.

Mondesi also tore his ACL in April 2022, limiting him to just 15 games.